Johansen scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over the Canucks.

Johansen tied the game 1-1 early in the second period, backhanding a rebound off the boards past Thatcher Demko for his first goal in 21 games. The 31-year-old center would add a second tally in the final frame, the eventual game-winner in a 3-1 Colorado victory. Johansen now has four points (two goals, two assists) in his last four contests following an eight-game scoring drought. He's up to 13 goals and 22 points through 57 games while working in a bottom-six role with the Avalanche.