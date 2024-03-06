Johansen was traded from Colorado to the Flyers along with a 2025 first-round pick Wednesday in exchange for Sean Walker and a fifth-round pick in 2026. Following his move to Philadelphia, Johansen was designated for waivers by the club, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Johansen will cost his new club nearly $4 million annually against the cap, so the Flyers might hope another team will pluck him off waivers and pay his salary for the next two seasons. That's a high price tag for a player scoring just 23 points in 63 games this season. Regardless of where he ends up, Johansen will likely move into a bottom-six role for either the Flyers or a team that claims him off waivers.