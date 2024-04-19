Johansen (undisclosed) doesn't believe he's medically fit to play hockey, and GM Daniel Briere doesn't expect to get the 31-year-old forward back, Jon Bailey of Philly Hockey Now reports Friday.

Johansen had 13 goals and 23 points in 63 contests with Colorado before being dealt to Philadelphia on March 6. The Flyers promptly tried to reassign him to AHL Lehigh Valley, but Johansen informed Philadelphia that he was hurt, which made him ineligible to be moved to the minors, per Max Miller of The Hockey News. Instead, he spent the remainder of the campaign attempting to recover from the injury. He comes with an $8 million annual cap hit through 2024-25, but the Flyers are only responsible for half of that burden with the rest being charged to Nashville because the Predators retained salary as part of the trade to Colorado back in June. If Johansen can't play in 2024-25, then he will presumably be moved to long-term injured reserve.