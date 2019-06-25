Avalanche's Sergei Boikov: Not qualified by Avs
Boikov didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Avalanche, making him an unrestricted free agent, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Boikov doesn't seem to be an NHL-caliber player. The 2015 sixth-rounder has never appeared at the top level and produced only 11 points in 56 games with AHL Colorado last season.
