Avalanche's Sergei Boikov: On ice Friday
Boikov (shoulder) took the ice with his teammates Friday.
In 63 games with AHL San Antonio last season, Boikov tallied three goals, 13 assists and 69 PIM. The Russian is facing an uphill battle for a spot with the 23-man roster, especially given the depth of talent on the Avs' blue line.
