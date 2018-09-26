Boikov (shoulder) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's exhibition game against the Stars.

Boikov missed the entirety of the 2017-18 campaign due to a shoulder injury, so it's definitely encouraging to see that he's finally been cleared to return to game action. However, Colorado is pretty deep at defense, so he'll almost certainly be assigned to AHL Colorado prior to the season opener, where he'll likely spend most of the year.

