Avalanche's Sergei Boikov: Ready to rock
Boikov (shoulder) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's exhibition game against the Stars.
Boikov missed the entirety of the 2017-18 campaign due to a shoulder injury, so it's definitely encouraging to see that he's finally been cleared to return to game action. However, Colorado is pretty deep at defense, so he'll almost certainly be assigned to AHL Colorado prior to the season opener, where he'll likely spend most of the year.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...