Despite a previous report that suggested otherwise, Boikov will receive a qualifying offer from Colorado prior to Tuesday's deadline, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Boikov spent most of the 2018-19 campaign with AHL Colorado, tallying 11 points while posting a minus-5 rating in 56 regular-season games. The 23-year-old Russian will almost certainly remain in the minors for the majority of the 2019-20 campaign, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to track his status.