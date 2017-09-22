Avalanche's Sergei Boikov: Out indefinitely
Boikov is out indefinitely with a dislocated shoulder, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Boikov probably wasn't going to make Colorado's Opening Night roster this season, but this injury will set the young blueliner's development back a bit. Once healthy, the 2015 sixth-round pick will likely report to AHL San Antonio.
