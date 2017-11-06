Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Continues producing in twos
Andrighetto delivered two assists Sunday, but his Avalanche team lost to the Islanders on the road, 6-4.
Interestingly enough, the Swiss skater is up to 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 14 games with multi-point performances each time he's landed on the scoresheet. On the downside, he's posted a minus-7 rating, which is a contrast to Colorado's positive (plus-1) goal differential.
