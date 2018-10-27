Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Distributes three in victory

Barrie contributed an assist on half of his team's goals Friday in a 6-3 win over Ottawa.

Three assists will go a long way toward getting Barrie on track, and two of them came on the power play. He's been excellent with special teams to this point and can be a big help if you need assistance on your power play. Make sure to get him in the lineup.

