Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Ticketed for preseason action

Barrie (leg) is slated to play in a preseason contest or two this weekend, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

Barrie has been sidelined for a while due to a laceration to his leg suffered during the IIHF Championships in May, but it appears he's finally ready to put that behind him. Now healthy, he will attempt to improve on a slightly down 2016 campaign, when he notched 38 points (seven goals, 31 assists) over 74 contests.