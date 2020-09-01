Kamenev has signed a two-year contract with SKA Saint Petersburg of the KHL, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Kamenev was never able to carve out a significant role with the Avalanche after being traded to the club in November of 2017 as part of the deal that sent Matt Duchene to Nashville, appearing in just 64 games while notching just 13 points over three seasons. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 24-year-old forward spend the rest of his playing career in his native Russia.