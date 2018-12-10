Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Needs shoulder surgery
Kamenev will require shoulder surgery, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.
We don't have a timetable for Kamenev's return, but shoulder surgery will leave him out indefinitely, and it will probably be a while. With the 22-year-old out of the lineup, the Avalanche will need to call somebody up to replace him on the roster.
More News
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: First multi-point game•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Nets first NHL goal•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Recalled from minors•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Assigned to AHL Colorado•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Avalanche's Vladislav Kamenev: Absent from practice•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...