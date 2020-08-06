Namestnikov scored a goal on three shots and provided three hits Wednesday in a 4-0 win over Dallas in round-robin play.

Namestnikov, playing the left side with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, tapped in a rebound late in the second period to give Colorado a 3-0 lead. Playing for his fourth team in the last three seasons, Namestnikov hadn't scored a playoff goal since 2015-16 while with the Lightning. The 27-year-old scored four goals in nine games after being acquired by Colorado during the regular season and is an interesting name to watch as long as he's riding shotgun with the likes of MacKinnon and Rantanen.