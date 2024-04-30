Namestnikov (face) won't play Tuesday against Colorado in Game 5, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.
Namestnikov suffered a fractured cheekbone in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 4. He has one goal, four shots on net and eight hits in four appearances this postseason. With Namestnikov unavailable and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby serving as a healthy scratch, Cole Perfetti and David Gustafsson will draw into the lineup for Tuesday's Game 5 matchup.
