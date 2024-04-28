Namestnikov (upper body) is being evaluated at the hospital after taking a shot off the head during Sunday's loss to Colorado, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Namestnikov took a Nate Schmidt slapshot off the head in the third period but was able to skate back to the locker room with some assistance, which is a positive sign. The team should have an update on his status after some more testing but his availability for Game 5 on Tuesday seems unlikely at this stage. He had one shot on goal in 10:05 of ice time Sunday.