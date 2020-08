Namestnikov (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's Game 3 against Arizona, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Namestnikov suffered an undisclosed injury during Friday's Game 2 win over the Coyotes and will miss at least one more contest as a result. Luckily for the Avalanche, Joonas Donskoi, who missed Game 2 with an undisclosed injury, will return to the lineup for Game 3.