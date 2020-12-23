Nylander underwent surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee Monday and will be sidelined for four to six months.

The 2020-21 regular season will wrap up May 8, so at this point it seems more likely than not Nylander will miss the entirety of the campaign. This injury couldn't have come at a worse time for the 22-year-old winger, who's in the final year of his entry-level contract. Nylander has yet to live up to the hype as the eighth overall pick from the 2016 draft, having totaled just 13 goals and 32 points in 84 career NHL contests split between the Sabres and Blackhawks, so he'll likely have to settle for his qualifying offer next offseason. The Blackhawks will designate him as an injured non-roster player to begin the campaign.