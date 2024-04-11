Nylander (lower body) is expected to be in the lineup Thursday versus the Panthers, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Nylander took line rushes on the fourth line in warmups, while Trey Fix-Wolansky skated as an extra. The 26-year-old Nylander missed Tuesday's game versus the Lightning with the injury, but it appears to have been a short-term issue.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Nylander: Game-time call•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Nylander: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Nylander: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Nylander: Ready to go Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Nylander: Unavailable versus Penguins•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Nylander: Sidelined with upper-body issue•