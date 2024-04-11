Nylander (lower body) is expected to be in the lineup Thursday versus the Panthers, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Nylander took line rushes on the fourth line in warmups, while Trey Fix-Wolansky skated as an extra. The 26-year-old Nylander missed Tuesday's game versus the Lightning with the injury, but it appears to have been a short-term issue.