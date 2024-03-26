Nylander (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus Arizona, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

This is a pretty big loss for the Blue Jackets, as Nylander has played well since being traded to Columbus from Pittsburgh in late February, racking up eight goals and 11 points through 15 contests. James Malatesta is expected to draw into the lineup and make his NHL debut against the Coyotes due to Nylander's absence.