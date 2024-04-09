Nylander (lower body) won't play Tuesday against Tampa Bay, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Per the team, it's a lower-body injury that will sideline the winger. Nylander left the pregame warmups about halfway through and was a late scratch for Tuesday's contest. He will be replaced in the lineup by Carson Meyer.
