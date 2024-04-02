Nylander registered two goals on three shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Nylander reached the 10-goalm mark on the year, with his pair of tallies including the game-winner Monday. It was a tough stretch recently for Nylander as he had not produced a point over his last five games played. The 26-year-old winger has discovered his scoring touch again with the Blue Jackets, as he has 13 points in 17 games since being traded from Pittsburgh.