Nylander (upper body) will not be available to play versus Pittsburgh on Thursday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Nylander was dealt from the Penguins five weeks ago, in exchange for Emil Benstrom and has made the most of his change of scenery. Nylander has eight goals and 11 points in 15 games with the Blue Jackets and is seeing almost three minutes more of ice time than he did in five scoreless games with the Penguins earlier in the season.