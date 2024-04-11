Nylander (lower body) is expected to be a game-time decision for Thursday's game versus the Panthers.
Nylander's status against Florida won't be confirmed until Columbus takes the ice for pregame warmups, so fantasy managers hoping to insert him into daily lineups should plan accordingly. He's picked up 10 goals and 14 points through 20 games with the Blue Jackets this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Nylander: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Nylander: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Nylander: Ready to go Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Nylander: Unavailable versus Penguins•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Nylander: Sidelined with upper-body issue•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Nylander: Two more goals, assist vs. Sharks•