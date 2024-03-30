Nylander (upper body) will return to the lineup Saturday against the Penguins, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
After missing Columbus' last two games, Nylander will return to action Saturday against his former team. The 26-year-old winger had gone scoreless in four games prior to the injury, though he's tallied eight goals and 11 points in 15 games with Columbus since he was acquired from the Penguins at the trade deadline. Nylander will likely return to a top-line role.
