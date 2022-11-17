Athanasiou collected two second-period goals during Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the visiting Blues.

After failing to score in his initial seven appearances with his new club, Athanasiou connected on two goals in 2:16 Wednesday, accounting for all of the Blackhawks' scoring during their second-straight defeat. The speedy 28-year-old forward entered the matchup with only one goal on 15 shots against goalie Jordan Binnington, before connecting on consecutive shots Wednesday. Athanasiou, who recorded three shots, collected a pair of goals for the 16th time in his career.