Athanasiou scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Athanasiou has three points over his last seven games, including both of his goals this season. The 29-year-old missed significant time with a groin injury this season, and he's lacked offense since returning to the lineup. Athanasiou is at nine points, 42 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 26 appearances.