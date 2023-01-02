Athanasiou registered an assist and went minus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

Athanasiou set up a Sam Lafferty goal in the second period. The helper was Athanasiou's first since Nov. 3, though he managed to score five goals in that span. The 28-year-old's inconsistent offense has seen him bumped down to the third line lately, which gives him little fantasy appeal on a weak team. He has eight goals, four assists, 66 shots on net, 27 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 35 outings.