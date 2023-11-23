Athanasiou (lower body) was put on injured reserve Thursday, per Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.

Athanasiou was injured versus the Lightning on Nov. 9 and has missed the last five games. The Blackhawks recalled Cole Guttman and Joey Anderson on Thursday, necessitating Athanasiou's move to injured reserve. Athanasiou has four assists in 11 games this season after picking up 20 goals and 20 assists in 81 games last season.