Athanasiou scored on a penalty shot, took three shots on goal and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Athanasiou got the Blackhawks on the board at 5:41 of the second period after he was hooked by Filip Hronek on a scoring chance. The goal was Athanasiou's first with his new team, and he's added one assist, eight shots on net, four blocked shots, 12 PIM and an even plus-minus rating in four contests. The 28-year-old is known for his speed, but his offense has often run streaky and he's had trouble staying healthy over the last few seasons. Still, he should be a regular in the Blackhawks' top six due to their lack of proven forwards.