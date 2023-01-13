Athanasiou scored a goal on four shots and added four PIM in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Athanasiou ended a three-game point drought with his second-period tally. The four shots also represented his most in a game since Dec. 21. The 28-year-old forward has been inconsistent on offense with nine goals, 13 points, 74 shots, 26 PIM and a minus-15 rating through 39 appearances this season. He's lost his spot in the top six, and playing on a low-scoring team means there are likely better options than Athanasiou that are available to fantasy managers.