Athanasiou has tallied one assist while averaging 16:16 of ice time through the first three games of the campaign.

Athanasiou will almost certainly be a mainstay in Chicago's top six, at least until he's likely dealt at the trade deadline, this year, but that may not be enough to lead to fantasy relevancy, as the Blackhawks will probably struggle to score this season. He'll try to snap his two-game pointless streak in a home matchup with Detroit on Friday.