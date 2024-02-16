Beauvillier (wrist) won't be available versus Ottawa on Saturday but could be an option for Monday's clash with Carolina, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Beauvillier will have missed 18 games when Monday's matchup rolls around, having last played Jan. 2 against Nashville. Since joining the Hawks, the Quebec native has struggled to find his offense, as he managed just two goals in 15 contests while adding a mere four helpers over that stretch. In order to suit up versus the Preds, Beauvillier will need to be activated off injured reserve.