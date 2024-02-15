Watch Now:

Beauvillier (wrist) might be a full participant in Friday's practice, Mario Tirabassi of CHGO Sports reports Thursday.

Beauvillier hasn't played since Jan. 2, but he might be getting close to returning. He has four goals and 14 points in 37 outings in 2023-24. When Beauvillier is healthy, he will likely serve in a top-six role.

