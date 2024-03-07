Beauvillier was traded from the Blackhawks to the Predators in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick Thursday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

The Hawks acquired Beauvillier from Vancouver in exchange for a fifth-round pick in November, so Chicago will essentially just recoup the asset it originally traded for the 26-year-old winger with this move. Beauvillier hasn't been great this season, picking up just 14 points through 45 games. He could replace Mark Jankowski on Nashville's third line once he links up with the team, but Beauvillier likely won't see much power-play time with the Preds.