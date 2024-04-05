Beauvillier scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

Beauvillier entered the lineup after a three-game stint as a healthy scratch. His second-period tally was his first goal and second point over nine outings with the Predators. The winger has five goals, 16 points, 91 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 54 appearances with three different teams this season. Given that he's no longer a lock for the lineup, Beauvillier offers minimal fantasy value.