Beauvillier scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks in Game 2.
Beauvillier doubled his point total for April with this two-point effort. The 26-year-old began the year as a Canuck, posting eight points over 22 outings before being traded to the Blackhawks and then to the Predators. He had a mediocre 17 points, 105 shots on net and a minus-8 rating in 60 contests this season, but he's still seeing middle-six usage to begin the playoffs.
