Beauvillier recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.

Beauvillier has found the back of the net in back-to-back games, something he hadn't done all season long, and three times over his last six appearances. He's not much of a playmaker, however, so Beauvillier, who has 12 goals and eight assists in 58 games this season, will earn most of his fantasy upside based on how often he shoots on goal.