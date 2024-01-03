Beauvillier (wrist) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Beauvillier suffered his wrist injury against the Predators on Tuesday and will now be sidelined for at least the next three games. The Hawks suddenly find themselves with six forwards on injured reserve and will likely need to consider bringing a player or two up from the minor to bolster their depth. Lukas Reichel and Nick Foligno could both be candidates to move into Beauvillier's first-line role.