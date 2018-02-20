Forsberg stopped 29 of 32 shots in Monday's game, dropping a 3-1 decision to Los Angeles.

Forsberg has been wildly inconsistent in 2018, capable of strong performances such as holding Washington to a single goal while allowing three goals on 13 shots to league doormat Arizona. Monday could have been much worse, but it was a reminder that he's not Corey Crawford and unpredictability is a way of life with Forsberg in your lineup.