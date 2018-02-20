Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Can't build off Saturday
Forsberg stopped 29 of 32 shots in Monday's game, dropping a 3-1 decision to Los Angeles.
Forsberg has been wildly inconsistent in 2018, capable of strong performances such as holding Washington to a single goal while allowing three goals on 13 shots to league doormat Arizona. Monday could have been much worse, but it was a reminder that he's not Corey Crawford and unpredictability is a way of life with Forsberg in your lineup.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Between pipes Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Rock solid in home win Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Starting in net Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Drops to 5-11-3•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: In goal Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Exits early against Coyotes•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...