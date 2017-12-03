Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Post 33 saves, but not enough
Forsberg turned away 33 of 35 shots in Saturday's shootout loss to the Stars.
While he didn't get the victory, this is certainly a promising sign for Forsberg's fantasy owners. The 25-year-old has stepped into the starting role with Corey Crawford (lower body) on injured reserve. Forsberg now owns a 1-2-3 record with a .910 save percentage through eight appearances. His numbers don't jump off the page, but his performance Saturday is certainly evidence of why he might be worth scooping up while starter Crawford remains on the sidelines.
