Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Slated for backup duties
Forsberg (undisclosed) is expected to backup Cam Ward on Saturday against St. Louis, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Forsberg picked up a minor injury during Thursday's practice, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The Swedish netminder could make his first start of the campaign Sunday against the Maple Leafs.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Picks up injury during practice•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Stops 21 in 2-1 loss•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Starting against Ottawa•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Yields two from high-flying Wings•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Strong outing Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Set to start Thursday•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...