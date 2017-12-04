Forsberg made 21 saves on 22 shots in Sunday's loss to Los Angeles.

Forsberg turned in a great showing, but the Blackhawks could only get one goal past opposing netminder Jonathan Quick. Despite the 25-year-old's strong play of late, Forsberg has now suffered three consecutive losses, bringing him to 1-3-3 on the season. He's taken over the crease for Corey Crawford (lower body) and is playing well enough to warrant a look right now. Forsberg's solid .915 save percentage indicates some more victories might be right around the corner.