Soderblom turned away 35 of 40 shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Predators.

Soderblom was let down by Chicago's failure to kill off any penalties, resulting in three power-play goals from the visitors. The team also had no answer for Nashville's top offensive weapon, Filip Forsberg, who notched his 10th career NHL hat trick. Serving as the No. 2 option in goal behind Petr Mrazek, Soderblom has made 31 appearances this campaign, albeit with an uninspiring 5-22-1 record and ratios that simply don't help fantasy managers; the Swede has a 3.88 GAA and .880 save percentage.