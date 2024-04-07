Soderblom will guard the home net Sunday against Minnesota, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Soderblom was sharp in his last outing, stopping 30 of 31 shots in a win over the Flyers. Overall, the 24-year-old netminder is 5-20-1 this season with an .879 save percentage and 3.90 GAA. Soderblom will face a Wild team averaging 3.00 goals per game.
