Soderblom will face the Predators at home Friday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Soderblom looked solid in relief of Petr Mrazek on Wednesday, stopping 21 of 23 shots in nearly a full night of work. Soderblom has just one win in his last five outings, posting an unsightly .885 save percentage during that span. On the year, he owns a brutal 5-21-1 record with a 3.84 GAA.