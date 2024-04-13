Share Video

Soderblom will face the Predators at home Friday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Soderblom looked solid in relief of Petr Mrazek on Wednesday, stopping 21 of 23 shots in nearly a full night of work. Soderblom has just one win in his last five outings, posting an unsightly .885 save percentage during that span. On the year, he owns a brutal 5-21-1 record with a 3.84 GAA.

