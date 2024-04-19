Soderblom allowed five goals on 35 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings.

The Blackhawks made an improbable third-period rally for a 4-3 lead, but Soderblom couldn't make it stick. He then gave up a goal to Adrian Kempe six seconds into overtime. Soderblom ends 2023-24 with a 5-22-2 record, a 3.92 GAA and an .880 save percentage through 32 outings. The Blackhawks will need to make significant improvements to the roster for Soderblom to be viable in most fantasy formats in 2024-25.