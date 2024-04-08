Soderblom gave up four goals on 37 shots in a 4-0 loss to Minnesota on Sunday.

Soderblom has allowed four goals in five of his last seven outings, posting a 3-4-0 record to go with a 3.69 GAA. Considering the Blackhawks are registering just 2.18 goals per game this season, the fewest in the NHL, Soderblom would have to be nearly perfect to put together some wins given the lack of offensive support.