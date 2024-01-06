Soderblom turned aside 28 of 31 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Devils. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

The Chicago netminder didn't play poorly, but Soderblom might want another crack at a Simon Nemec shot from distance that tied the game at 2-2 early in the third period. Soderblom has lost eight straight decisions stretching back to late November, going 0-7-1 during that span with a 4.28 GAA and an .866 save percentage over nine appearances.