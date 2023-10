Soderblom will patrol the road crease Wednesday against Boston, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Soderblom will get the second half of Chicago's back-to-back after Petr Mrazek starts Tuesday in Pittsburgh on Opening Night. The 24-year-old Soderblom posted a 2-10-2 record last season with a 3.45 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 15 NHL outings.